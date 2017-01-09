Dunleavy will report to the Hawks on Tuesday, but won't be available for that evening's game against the Nets, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After a brief standoff, Dunleavy ultimately agreed to report to the Hawks following his acquisition from the Cavaliers, but he won't be available to play right away. Dunleavy still needs to pass his physical, and though that's considered a formality, coach Mike Budenholzer likely wants to put the veteran through a practice before deploying him off the bench. The Hawks are off Wednesday and Thursday, giving the veteran some time to acquaint himself before likely making his debut Friday against the Celtics. He's expected to hold only a limited role off the bench for the Hawks, though he could see an uptick in the 15.9 minutes per game he averaged while working behind LeBron James in Cleveland.