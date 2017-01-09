Hawks' Mike Dunleavy: Won't play Tuesday
Dunleavy will join the Hawks on Tuesday but will not be available for the evening's contest against the Nets, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The decision isn't all that surprising, as Dunleavy is yet to take his physical, and he's likely unfamiliar with the team's schemes and terminology. The Hawks are off Wednesday and Thursday, giving the veteran some time to acquaint himself before a likely debut Friday against the Celtics.
