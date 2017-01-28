Muscala (ankle) will be active for Friday's matchup against the Wizards, Chris Vivlamore of AJC.com reports.

Muscala's return will likely knock down Kris Humphries' minutes. In the 11 games prior to the one where Muscala sustained his injury, he averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds across 20.4 minutes per game while hitting 44.0 percent of his threes.