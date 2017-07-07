Muscala agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal Friday with the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Muscala was largely a reserve option during his time in Atlanta, but now, with Paul Millsap headed for Denver and Dwight Howard traded to the Hornets, the Hawks have a dire need for frontcourt depth. With that, the 26-year-old could serve a large role for the rebuilding Hawks next season alongside rookie John Collins out of Wake Forest. Muscala is a strong three-point shooter and is coming off a season where he shot a career-best 42 percent from long range. He could see much more offensive opportunities in 2017-18 with plenty of scoring departing from Atlanta this offseason.