Muscala (head) expects to play Sunday against the Knicks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Muscala took a shot to the chin that required stitches during Friday's game against the Wizards, limiting him to just 14 minutes off the bench. Still, it marked Muscala's first action in nearly two weeks, as the Bucknell product had missed six straight games with an ankle injury. Assuming he doesn't suffer any sort of setback in the next 24 hours, expect Muscala to be available in full capacity Sunday.