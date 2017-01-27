Muscala (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Friday's tilt with the Wizards, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Hawks have held Muscala out for the last six games with a left ankle sprain, but there seems to be some growing optimism that he might be able to suit up Friday. He's set to take part in warmups with the Hawks, and if he's deemed active, coach Mike Budenholzer said he'd play the big man. Muscala, who is averaging 17.7 minutes per game in January, would likely cut into the playing time of Kris Humphries if available.