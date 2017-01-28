Muscala suffered a laceration on his chin that required stitches and is doubtful to return to Friday's game against the Wizards, Chris Vivlamore of AJC.com reports.

Though he's doubtful to return to Friday's game, his injury doesn't seem too serious beyond a need for stitches, so it seems likely at this time that he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Knicks. That being said, consider him questionable until further notice.