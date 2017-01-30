Hawks' Mike Muscala: Grabs season-high eight rebounds
Muscala scored two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) to go with eight rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Sunday's 142-139 quadruple-overtime win over the Knicks.
As expected, Muscala was able to play, despite receiving stitches for a chin laceration in the Hawks' previous contest. Though the game lasted an extra 20 minutes and starting center Dwight Howard ended up fouling out, Muscala didn't see a huge surge in playing time, as coach Mike Budenholzer elected to ride power forward Paul Millsap for an NBA season-high 60 minutes. Muscala was still effective during his time on the court, with the eight rebounds representing a new personal best for the season.
