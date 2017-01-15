Muscala suffered a left ankle injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Bucks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala suffered the injury during the first quarter, which limited him to just one minute of action. He appeared to have a significant limp while heading to the locker room and will likely undergo further testing before a diagnosis is given. Look for his status to be updated following the game at some point, although with the Hawks currently on a back-to-back set, there's a good chance Muscala is held out of Monday's matchup with the Knicks.

