Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala continues to deal with a sprained right ankle, which will force him to miss his sixth straight contest. He could be available as soon as Friday's game against the Wizards, although that likely depends on if he's able to take part in a full practice Thursday. That said, look for Kris Humphries to act as the team's backup center Wednesday, with Mike Scott also potentially getting some added run.