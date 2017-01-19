Muscala (ankle) won't play in Friday's matchup with the Bulls, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Muscala will be sitting out for the third game in a row after injuring his ankle against the Bucks on Sunday. Kris Humphries and Mike Scott will again see some added minutes off the bench in place of Muscala. Looking ahead, Muscala's next chance to play will be Saturday against the 76ers.