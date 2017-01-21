Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala is now slated to miss his fourth consecutive game due to a sprained ankle, with his next opportunity to return coming Monday against the Clippers. In his absence Saturday, Kris Humphries and Mike Scott may see additional minutes in the Hawks' frontcourt behind starters Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard.