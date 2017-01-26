Muscala (ankle) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala has missed the last six games with a sprained ankle and has yet to be given the green light to make his return to the court. He's been given a questionable designation ahead of Friday's tilt with the Wizards, so we'll likely have to wait until after the team's shootaround before receiving an update on his availability. That said, once at full strength, Muscala should slot back in as the team's backup center to Dwight Howard.