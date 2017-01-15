Muscala (ankle) will not travel with the team to New York and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports

Muscala hurt his ankle in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Bucks, leaving the contest after just one minute of action. While the Hawks have yet to release the severity of the injury, they're not going to risk any sort of aggravation, especially going into the second game of a back-to-back set. With Muscala sidelined, Kris Humphries should be used as the team's backup center behind Dwight Howard, giving him a slight uptick in minutes. Muscala's next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Pistons.