Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wednesday will mark Muscala's sixth consecutive absence as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle. Prior to the injury, Muscala had been averaging close to 20 minutes per game, and once he's cleared to return, he'll once again slot into a consistent role off the bench. Muscala's next chance to play will come Friday against Washington.

