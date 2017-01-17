Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's tilt with the Pistons.

Muscala will miss his second straight contest after spraining his ankle in Sunday's win over the Bucks. Dwight Howard will assume the start at center after sitting out Monday against the Knicks in order to rest, leaving Kris Humphries and Mike Scott the majority of the big man minutes off the bench. Muscala's next opportunity to take the court will come Friday against the Bulls.