Hawks' Mike Muscala: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Pistons
Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's tilt with the Pistons.
Muscala will miss his second straight contest after spraining his ankle in Sunday's win over the Bucks. Dwight Howard will assume the start at center after sitting out Monday against the Knicks in order to rest, leaving Kris Humphries and Mike Scott the majority of the big man minutes off the bench. Muscala's next opportunity to take the court will come Friday against the Bulls.
More News
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Ruled out Monday vs. Knicks•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Leaves Sunday's game with ankle injury•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Scores 16 points in 30 minutes Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Moves back to bench role Monday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Set to start Saturday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Returns to reserve role•