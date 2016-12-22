Muscala registered 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes in an 84-92 loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday.

Muscala was the beneficiary of an increased role thanks to Dwight Howard missing the game to nurse a sore back. The Montana product has a unique skillset as a big man capable of knocking down threes, but unless Howard misses extended time Muscala will remain on the fringes of fantasy relevance.

