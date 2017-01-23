Hawks' Mike Muscala: Sidelined Monday vs. Clippers
Muscala (ankle) won't play in Monday's game against the Clippers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Muscala is still battling a sprained left ankle and will sit out his fifth straight game. The Hawks are evaluating Muscala on day-to-day basis, but until he's able to log some practice time, a return to game action may not be in the offing. Look for Kris Humphries to continue serving as the team's top reserve in the frontcourt until Muscala is back.
