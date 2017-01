Muscala (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala was originally ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with Chicago after he sat out the Hawks' last five tilts due to his sprained left ankle. He'll likely partake in some warmups before making a final decision on whether or not he can play. If he's able to return look for Kris Humphries to see a slight minutes reduction off the bench.