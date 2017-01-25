Muscala (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala was originally listed as out for Wednesday after missing the previous five games with a sprained ankle, but it sounds like he showed some progress with his recovery when the Hawks checked in on him after their morning shootaround. The big man could take part in pregame warmups before a final decision is rendered on his status, though if he suits up, Muscala likely won't be in line for significant minutes off the bench.