Hawks' Mike Muscala: Will not play Monday
Muscala (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Clippers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This will make five straight absences for the big man due to a sprained left ankle. He remains without a timetable for a return and will likely continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis. Look for Kris Humphries to continue to see the bulk of the reserve minutes at power forward for as long as Muscala is inactive.
