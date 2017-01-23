Muscala (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Clippers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This will make five straight absences for the big man due to a sprained left ankle. He remains without a timetable for a return and will likely continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis. Look for Kris Humphries to continue to see the bulk of the reserve minutes at power forward for as long as Muscala is inactive.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola