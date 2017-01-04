Scott is dealing with some soreness in his lower left leg and was held out of Tuesday's D-League matchup, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Scott is expected to remain with the D-League's Long Island Nets until the upcoming weekend, when he is then set to be recalled by the Hawks. However, it remains to be seen if he'll be able to take the court for Long Island in the meantime, as he's dealing with a lower left leg injury. We should see Scott's status updated sometime over the next few days, but even when healthy, he's struggled to see more than just a handful of minutes as a reserve.