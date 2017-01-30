Scott (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 142-139 quadruple-overtime win over the Knicks on Sunday.

Even though Thabo Sefolosha (groin) was unavailable and Dwight Howard fouled out of the marathon win, there wasn't any room in the rotation for Scott. Now that Mike Muscala is healthy, it appears he and Kris Humphries will serve as the Hawks' primary frontcourt reserves, which will prevent Scott from seeing the court most nights. Scott is averaging just 10.8 minutes per game on the season, his lowest figure since his 2012-13 rookie campaign.