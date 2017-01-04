Scott is set to rejoin the Hawks over the upcoming weekend, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Scott was assigned to the Long Island Nets on Sunday, and he's expected to remain with the team for its next two games Wednesday and Friday before returning to Atlanta. A rotation mainstay for the Hawks over each of the previous three seasons, Scott has sunk into a lesser role in 2016-17, appearing in only seven contests to date.