Scott (lower leg) played 22 minutes for the D-League's Long Island Nets in their 123-104 loss to the Maine Red Claws on Friday, finishing with eight points (3-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block.

Scott missed Long Island's previous game Tuesday while dealing with a sore lower leg, but his return to action Friday suggests it was only a minor issue. The Hawks are expected to recall Scott from the D-League in advance of Saturday's game against the Mavericks, but even if that's the case, he's not expected to see much court time in that contest.