Hawks' Paul Millsap: Efficient from floor in Friday's loss

Millsap scored 25 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while posting six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes in Friday's 108-107 loss against the Kings.

After kicking off the month of February with an absolute clunker in Miami, Millsap is averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists over his past five outings. While his rebounds have been down lately, his scoring is more than three points above his season average during the span.