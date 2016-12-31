Hawks' Paul Millsap: Heats up in win vs. Detroit

Millsap posted 26 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes during a 105-98 win over the Pistons on Friday.

Millsap had scored a combined 19 points on 6-of-33 shooting over the previous two games, but rebounded Friday with 26 points to lead the team past the Pistons. Millsap is on pace to have the worst shooting season of his career, at 44.2 percent so far on the year, in part due to a 31 percent three-point shooting percentage.