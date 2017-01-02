Hawks' Paul Millsap: Notches big double-double in Sunday's win

Millsap scored 32 points (11-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists and one block across 47 minutes during Sunday's 114-112 overtime win over the Spurs.

The Hawks hadn't beaten the Spurs since 2010, but Millsap wasn't about to let his squad drop a 12th straight game to the Spurs, posting a season high in points along with his 10th double-double of the campaign. The performance came on the heels of an ESPN.com report that the Hawks are fielding trade offers for the veteran, who is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract during the summer. While Millsap's defensive numbers are down slightly this season and his field-goal percentage sits at a career-low level, he's still been one of the best statistical performers at his position and would likely attract interest from several suitors.