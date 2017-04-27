Hawks' Paul Millsap: Posts double-double in Game 5 loss

Millsap scored 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) with 11 rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in a 103-99 Game 5 loss to the Wizards on Wednesday.

Millsap recorded his third double-double of his last five games in the losing effort in Game 5. The All-Star forward is now averaging 23 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the series, all of which are improvements on his regular season averages. Blocks and steals haven't come particularly easy for Millsap against the Wizards, and he finished Wednesday's game without a block or a steal for the second time in the series.