Hawks' Paul Millsap: Posts season highs in points and boards
Millsap managed 37 points (13-29 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 19 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 60 minutes during Sunday's 142-139 quadruple-overtime win over the Knicks.
Millsap finished with season highs in scoring and rebounding while posting his 13th double-double of 2016-17. He was coming off his worst game of the year after mustering up only four points and four boards on Friday versus the Wizards, so it was nice to see Millsap bounce back in such a big way. The Hawks have off until Wednesday, providing ample time to rest and recover from Sunday's marathon.
