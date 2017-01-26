Hawks' Paul Millsap: Puts up 21 efficient points in win

Millsap poured in 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) along with six rebounds, two assists and a block in 36 minutes Wednesday during a 119-114 win over Chicago.

Millsap is a uniquely unguardable player. He cuts through blind spots in the defense, catches defenders out of position for rotations and simply launches face-up jumpers over guys playing too far off. Against Chicago, he was masterfully quiet once again, cashing basket after basket seemingly without a trace. Millsap is averaging 19.3 points on 45.0/39.2/72.6 shooting splits in January.