Hawks' Paul Millsap: Records double-double in loss Wednesday

Millsap recorded 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3 Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 39 minutes in an 84-92 loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Millsap's started as the Hawks' nominal center in the contest and recorded his second double-double in a row as more of the rebounding burden fell onto his shoulders with teammate Dwight Howard out of the lineup for the second straight game. Howard is listed as day-to-day meaning Millsap could return to his normal role at power forward for the Hawks next game against the Nuggets on Friday.

