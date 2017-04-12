Hawks' Paul Millsap: Resting Wednesday
Millsap will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With the No. 5 seed in the East locked up, the Hawks will rest a number of regulars, including Millsap, Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore, Dennis Schroder, and Tim Hardaway, Jr. As a result, expect Taurean Prince, Mike Muscala, Kris Humprhies, Ersan Ilyasova and Malcolm Delaney to all see increased minutes in what will essentially be a glorified scrimmage as the Hawks gear up for the postseason.
