Hawks' Paul Millsap: Scores 14, grabs 9 rebounds in win

Millsap put up 14 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 23 minutes during a 102-93 win over Chicago on Friday.

Millsap was hyper efficient and ultra conservative on Friday, coming up one made field goal short of a perfect shooting night. Not many players can impact the game the way Millsap can with just five shot attempts, and to be clear, he usually takes around 14 field goals per game, so this is unusual even for a lower-usage star like Millsap.