Hawks' Paul Millsap: Scores 21 in Saturday's win

Millsap scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding five rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 win over the Magic.

The Hawks had this one well in hand by the half and gave their starters a rest in the fourth quarter, otherwise Millsap could have put up an even better line. He probably needed it -- the 31-year-old had scored just 25 total points in two games since last weekend's quadruple-OT win over the Knicks.