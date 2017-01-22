Hawks' Paul Millsap: Scores game-high 22 in Saturday's win
Millsap scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-93 win over the 76ers.
The Joel Embiid-less Sixers had little answer for Atlanta's frontcourt Saturday, as Millsap and Dwight Howard combined for 35 points and 25 boards. It was Millsap's 12th double-double on the season.
