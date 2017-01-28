Hawks' Paul Millsap: Scores season-low four points in blowout loss
Millsap produced four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during a 112-86 loss to the Wizards on Friday.
Millsap managed a season-low four points and tied his season low with 23 minutes as the team got destroyed. Friday's game marked the first time that Millsap has scored in single-digits since Dec. 26 when he went for just seven points against the Timberwolves. Expect a bounce back performance against the Knicks on Sunday.
