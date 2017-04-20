Hawks' Paul Millsap: Scores team-high 27 points in Game 2 loss
Millsap posted 27 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 14-15 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steal and one block across 35 minutes in a 109-101 Game 2 loss to the Wizards on Wednesday.
Millsap led the Hawks in scoring despite taking seven fewer shots than Atlanta's second leading scorer, Dennis Schroder, thanks in large part to his ability to get to the free throw line-- he recorded more than half of his points from the charity stripe. After recording a paltry three combined rebounds and assists in Game 1, Millsap upped that total to 14 in Game 2 and recorded his first double-double of the postseason.
