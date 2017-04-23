Hawks' Paul Millsap: Scores team-high 29 in Game 3 win
Millsap scored 29 points (12-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-9 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-98 Game 3 win over the Wizards.
It's his second straight game with 25 or more points and 10 or more rebounds, as the 32-year-old forward attempts to keep the Hawks in the series. Millsap's career high in playoff scoring is the 19.4 points per game he posted in 2013-14, his first season in Atlanta, but he's well on his way to topping that mark.
