Hawks' Paul Millsap: Shoots poorly, but rakes in defensive stats Monday

Millsap put up 17 points (5-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks across 39 minutes in a 108-107 win over the Knicks on Monday.

Millsap's jam-packed box score line allowed him to bring value in DFS contests, and his blocked shot of Derrick Rose in the waning seconds helped secure a road victory for the Hawks, but the forward's poor shooting efficiency continues to bring his value down a peg in season-long leagues. He's now converting only 43.8 percent of his attempts from the field on the season, a three-point drop from 2015-16. Millsap makes too much of an all-around impact to warrant benching in any league, but his unforeseen decline in field-goal percentage may make it difficult for him to justify his draft-day price.