Hawks' Paul Millsap: Struggles from field Monday

Millsap scored just seven points (2-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) with five rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 90-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Millsap put on his worst performance of the season in a lethargic return from the Hawks' two days off over Christmas. He was poked in the eye and forced to leave the game briefly, but was able to return to see his poor performance through to the end. Millsap had been riding a mini hot-streak over his previous four games, averaging 22 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists. He will look to get back on track against the Knicks on Wednesday.