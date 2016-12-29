Hawks' Paul Millsap: Struggles shooting Wednesday

Millsap recorded 12 points (4-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal over 41 minutes in a 102-98 win against the Knicks on Wednesday.

Millsap's cold shooting carried over from Monday night's loss against the Wolves. He's just 6-of-33 from the field over the two games. Fortunately he avoided a truly poor night by filling the stat sheet in other areas. Millsap will have a good opportunity to get back on track Friday against a reeling Pistons team. He will likely draw a friendly matchup with Jon Leuer, who is not known for his defensive prowess.