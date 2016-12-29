Hawks' Paul Millsap: Struggles shooting Wednesday

Millsap recorded 12 points (4-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal over 41 minutes in a 102-98 win against the Knicks on Wednesday.

Millsap's cold shooting carried over from Monday night's loss against the Wolves. He's just 6-of-33 from the field over the two games. Fortunately he avoided a truly poor night by filling the stat sheet in other areas. Millsap will have a good opportunity to get back on track Friday against a reeling Pistons team. He will likely draw a friendly matchup with Jon Leuer, who is not known for his defensive prowess.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola