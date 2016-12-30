Kelly (personal) will remain unavailable for Friday's game against the Pistons, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Kelly missed Wednesday's game against the Knicks following the birth of his child, and is still away from the team to spend time with his expanding family. The forward is planning on rejoining the Hawks in time for Sunday's home tilt with the Spurs, but as a non-rotation player, he's not expected to see the floor if that game proves competitive.