Kelly is dealing with a personal issue and will not play in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While specifics have not been released, Kelly will be away from the team Wednesday, while his status for Friday's matchup with the Pistons remains unclear as well. That said, Kelly has averaged just 5.2 minutes over nine games this season and even when healthy, likely won't see much court time in competitive contests.