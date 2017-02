Prince was assigned Friday to the D-League's Long Island Nets, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Prince is expected to make two appearances for Long Island over the weekend before rejoining the Hawks, so he won't be an option for the Hawks' game Saturday against the Magic. His absence won't affect coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation plans, as Prince is averaging only 10.1 minutes per game on the season and hasn't seen the floor in four of the Hawks' last seven contests.