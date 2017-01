Prince is set to rejoin the Hawks over the upcoming weekend, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Prince is expected to remain with the D-League's Long Island Nets for their next two games Wednesday and Friday before returning to Atlanta in advance of Saturday's tilt with the Mavericks. The rookie saw action in just eight of the Hawks' games during December, averaging 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game.