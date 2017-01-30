Prince provided two points (1-2 FG) across four minutes in a 142-139 quadruple-overtime win over the Knicks on Sunday.

Prince was one of the first players to get off the bench Sunday, but despite the game lasting an extra 20 minutes, the rookie couldn't find any meaningful playing time. While Prince will have a good shot at sticking in the rotation if Thabo Sefolosha (groin), who sat out Sunday, is forced to miss further time, he's unlikely to see enough minutes -- even in less competitive contests -- to carry fantasy value in most leagues.