Prince has been recalled from the D-League, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Mike Dunleavy nursing a right knee injury and Thabo Sefolosha's (groin) status also in jeopardy, the Hawks will bring back Prince for added depth on the wing. The rookie out of Baylor put up 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals Friday night for the Long Island Nets.