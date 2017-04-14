Hawks' Taurean Prince: To start Game 1
Prince will start at small forward in Sunday's playoff opener against the Wizards, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Prince has been a revelation since entering the starting lineup in the wake of recent injuries to Thabo Sefolosha and Kent Bazemore. In 10 starts this year, the rookie has averaged 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes of action, forming an exuberant wing partnership with Tim Hardaway. While Sefolosha and Bazemore both figure to be available Sunday, Prince and Hardaway will start the game for Atlanta.
