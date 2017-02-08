Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer indicated Wednesday that he's optimistic Sefolosha (groin) will be back before the All-Star break, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "Every game or every day we were ramping [Sefolosha] up and seeing if he could get ready and if he would be available," Budenholzer said. "I think we are backing off how much we ramp him up and maybe say let's take a few days and a few games and see if the less workload and less ramp-up can that get him to where he is ready to go here shortly."

Sefolosha will be sidelined for a sixth straight game Wednesday against the Nuggets due to the sore left groin, but based on Budenholzer's comments, the Hawks seem confident that the injury won't devolve into a longer-term issue for the veteran swingman. After Wednesday's contest, the Hawks will have three games on the schedule before the break, so expect Sefolosha to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis during that span. Tim Hardaway has started the last five games in Sefolosha's place, averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 34.6 minutes per contest.